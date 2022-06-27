Apple may release iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, mixed reality headset, and iPad this year

Apple will reportedly release a "lot of new products" this fall and early next year. According to prominent Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company will release four iPhone 14 models this year, as reported in the past. The company is said to launch "several" Macs with M2 and M3 chips, "low-end and high-end" iPads and updated AirPods Pro 2, Apple TV HomePod and Apple TV. The company may also unveil its most anticipated mixed reality headset this year, the report adds.



The launch schedule for new Apple products is still unclear, although we can expect a mega event in September or October. A separate event or soft launch can be scheduled in December, similar to how Apple announced its AirPods Max in December 2020.



Beginning with the iPhone 14 series, we expect four devices this year: regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report reiterates that the iPhone 14 Max would have a 6.7-inch display, which we typically see on Pro Max models. Regular iPhone 14 phones will reportedly get the A15 Bionic chipset, the same chipset that powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup. Pro models will get an upgraded A16 Bionic chipset and better front and rear cameras. 48 megapixels. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can also support the always-on display feature found on several Android phones these days.



The report further highlights that Pro phones are codenamed D73 and D74, while non-Pro iPhone 14 phones are codenamed D27 and D28. However, all new iPhones will reportedly still include a Lightning port for charging. Next year's iPhones may consist of a USB-C port for charging.

The report mentions the release of 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with M2 chips later this year. Newer iPads will also get Stage Manager, which automatically adjusts the frame in video calls. Works with Apple FaceTime and compatible apps. In addition, Gurman expects Apple to release an iPad with a larger screen sometime in the next year or two, between 14 and 15 inches.

It also appears that Apple will release new Mac PCs with M2-series chipsets. The report highlights the launch of:



-An M2 Mac mini



-An M2 Pro Mac mini

-M2 Pro and M2 Max 14 and 16 inches MacBook Pros

-MM2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro

Regarding the M2, the proprietary chipset is also said to power Apple's first mixed reality headset. The latest information contradicts an earlier report that Apple may not release the device this year. Its mixed reality headset is said to work with the new RealityOS.



Also, Apple's next-generation M3 chipset is said to be already in the works, and the company may introduce a 13-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J513), a 15-inch MacBook Air (J515), a new iMac (J433) early next year, probably in March.