Apple Must Allow External Payment Links in App Store, Court Rules

In a major development for app developers and digital consumers, Apple has been ordered to continue allowing external payment links within apps on its App Store platform. The decision came after a U.S. appeals court denied Apple’s emergency motion to pause a previous ruling, which requires the tech giant to let developers guide users to alternative payment options.

This legal saga began with a high-profile lawsuit filed by Epic Games in 2020, challenging Apple's strict control over in-app payments and communication policies. Although Epic achieved only a partial victory in the original case, a key outcome was a mandate for Apple to allow developers to inform users about cheaper payment options outside the App Store.

In April 2025, a federal judge found Apple in continued non-compliance with that directive and issued a clearer, more forceful order. It required Apple not only to allow but also to stop restricting the formatting of such external links.

Apple responded by appealing and seeking a stay of the court's enforcement order until the full legal process could play out. However, the appeals court denied the request, saying Apple had not convincingly demonstrated that it would suffer irreparable harm or that halting the order would serve the public interest.

As a result, major platforms such as Spotify, Kindle, and even Epic’s own Fortnite have taken advantage of the ruling by incorporating direct web links within their apps. These allow users to complete purchases outside Apple’s payment system — transactions from which Apple previously took up to a 30% commission.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney revealed that usage of Apple’s in-app payment system and Epic’s alternative is currently split 60-40, favouring Apple. Still, the change marks a significant shift in user freedom and developer flexibility.

Apple, however, remains firm in its position. “We are disappointed with the decision not to stay the district court’s order,” Apple spokesperson Olivia Dalton said. “We’ll continue to present our arguments during the appeal. We believe the App Store offers a safe and trusted experience for users and a strong opportunity for developers.”

With this decision, the momentum may be shifting in favour of app makers demanding more openness from digital marketplaces long dominated by tech giants.



