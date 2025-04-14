Apple Plans Slimmer, More Affordable Vision Pro Headset and AR Glasses: Report

Apple is reportedly working on expanding its Vision Pro lineup with two newmodels: a more affordable and lighter version of the current headset and a separate, more ambitious product — sleek AR glasses akin to Meta's Ray-Bansmart eyewear. The latter appears to be a long-term focus, according to are port by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who shared the details in his Power On newsletter.

The original Vision Pro, Apple’s first venture into spatial computing, was announced in June 2023 and launched in early 2024 with a hefty price tag of$3,500 — over ₹3,00,000 in India. While the product grabbed attention with itsfuturistic tech and immersive experience, it hasn’t overtaken the market. High costs and physical discomfort have limited its mainstream appeal.The headset saw launches in major global markets, including the US, UK, Japan,and China, but notably skipped India.

Apple has reportedly been closely watching the device's reception. Accordingto Gurman, many early adopters returned the product, citing its weight andlimited utility for everyday users. This has prompted Apple to revisit itsproduct strategy — but rather than scrapping Vision Pro altogether after yearsof development and billions in investment, the company is now doubling down.

A Lighter, More Accessible Vision Pro

The first of the two new models under development is a refined version ofthe Vision Pro that aims to fix some of the key user complaints. Mostimportantly, Apple is focusing on reducing the headset’s weight — the currentversion weighs approximately 650 grams without the battery and close to 1kilogram when worn with it. Extended use often causes neck strain, leadingusers to seek support straps, which Apple itself sells on its website.

Gurman notes that this newer model will not only be lighter but also morecost-effective. While it’s unclear exactly how much cheaper it will be, thegoal is to offer something that feels closer in value to consumers, especiallygiven that Meta’s Quest headset sells at a fraction of the Vision Pro’s cost.However, bringing the price down won't be easy. Manufacturing continues inChina, and future changes in tariffs could complicate pricing.

The AR Glasses Are the Bigger Play

The second product in development may represent Apple’s true long-termvision: lightweight, glasses-style AR eyewear that could eventually replace thebulky headset format. While earlier reports suggested Apple scrapped its planfor AR glasses tethered to a Mac, Gurman now claims that the company is workingon a new version that connects directly to a Mac — not with transparent lenses,but with a fully immersive design like the Vision Pro.

What sets this concept apart is its focus on ultra-low latency. This isespecially important in high-stakes professional environments, like surgery oraviation, where even a slight delay in visuals could pose risks. A direct wiredconnection would allow the glasses to deliver far better responsiveness thanwireless devices — a critical feature for such use cases.

A Shift in Strategy, Backed by Leadership

Initially, Apple had considered modest upgrades to the current Vision Pro,such as swapping out the M2 chip for the newer M5. But it appears the companyis thinking bigger. Gurman’s report highlights that CEO Tim Cook has taken apersonal interest in pushing forward these developments. “Tim cares aboutnothing else,” one source told Gurman. “It’s the only thing he’s reallyspending his time on from a product development standpoint.”

Apple’s move toward more affordable and lighter wearables, along withlong-term investment in AR glasses, aligns with Cook’s vision of mixed-realitytechnology as the future of computing. If successful, the company could notonly refine its current Vision Pro offering but also pioneer the shift toward everyday AR wearables — turning science fiction into reality for the mainstream consumer.