Apple Re-Release iOS 17.6.1 with a Crucial Fix; Why and How to Install

Apple has surprised iPhone users by re-releasing the iOS 17.6.1 update, which was initially rolled out almost two weeks ago. This new version comes with a build number 21G101, though no additional changes have been disclosed. The update is available for all eligible iPhone users, but only some can download it as an over-the-air (OTA) update. While it’s rare for Apple to re-release an iOS update, it’s highly recommended that you install this update immediately.

Why the iOS 17.6.1 Re-Release?

Apple typically re-releases an update only when a significant bug or vulnerability is discovered in the original version. In such cases, the re-release includes patches to address these issues and protect users from potential risks. It's common for companies to roll out a patched version shortly after the original release, but in this case, the updated version arrived nearly two weeks later.

What’s Fixed in iOS 17.6.1?

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 17.6.1 addresses a critical bug affecting the Advanced Data Protection feature. This bug was preventing some users from enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection, a feature designed to secure iCloud data with end-to-end encryption. Affected users were either unable to turn the feature on, encountering error messages, or found that although they had disabled it, the feature remained active for their iCloud data.

As reported by MacRumors, this bug impacted only a small number of users, but for those affected, it was a significant issue. The re-released update resolves this problem, ensuring that Advanced Data Protection functions correctly, enhancing the overall security of your iPhone.

How to Install the iOS 17.6.1 Update

To install the latest iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone, go to the Settings app, navigate to General, and tap Software Update. If you’re using a device that isn’t compatible with iOS 17, Apple has also rolled out an iOS 16.7.10 update to ensure those devices remain secure.

This re-released iOS update underscores Apple’s commitment to maintaining the security and functionality of its devices. If you haven’t already, it’s crucial to install this update as soon as possible to ensure your iPhone remains secure and performs optimally.