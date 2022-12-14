Apple releases iOS 16.2 with 5G support for iPhones in India

Apple has rolled out the latest version of iOS 16 for all iPhone users. The highlight of the iOS 16.2 software update is 5G connectivity. This update will allow Indian users to access the 5G network on specific iPhone models. Along with 5G connectivity, the latest iOS update also adds new lock screen widgets, Live Activity, a new app to improve collaboration, and more. Check out some key features that came with the iOS 16.2 update.

Apple launches 5G for iPhone users in India



iPhone users in India can install the new iOS 16.2 update on their devices to start accessing 5G connectivity in the areas where it is available. However, it is essential to note that Reliance Jio and Airtel are the only telecom providers that have started offering 5G coverage in select cities. So, iPhone users can only access the 5G network from places where the service has already been launched.



Also, all iPhone users cannot access 5G on their smartphones even when their area is covered by 5G. Users who have an iPhone older than the iPhone 12 series will not be able to connect to the 5G network. Older iPhone models do not support 5G.



iOS 16.2 latest features



- Apple's latest software update for iPhone has added a Karaoke feature to the Apple Music platform: Apple Music Sing. This feature supports adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics and allows users to perform duets.

- iOS 16.2 allows users of the iPhone 14 Pro model to hide the wallpaper and notifications in always-on display (AOD) mode. This feature works similarly to what Android phones offer.

- Apple has also improved the AirDrop feature with more options, advanced data protection in iCloud, better search functionality in Messages, and new lock screen widgets.



- The new update also adds a new Freeform app that offers better collaboration with other Apple devices and has also introduced a new game feature for multiplayer games.