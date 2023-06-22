Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit

Tech giant Apple has announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that allows developers to create app experiences for the Vision Pro headset.

"Featuring visionOS, the world's first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in their physical space using the most natural and intuitive inputs possible-- their eyes, hands, and voice," the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Now, Apple's global community of developers will be able to create a new class of spatial computing applications that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable new experiences.

With the help of the visionOS software development kit (SDK), developers can create entirely new app experiences across a range of categories, including productivity, design, gaming, and more, taking advantage of the powerful and unique features of Vision Pro and visionOS.

Next month, the company will open developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo to provide developers with hands-on experience to test their apps on Vision Pro hardware and get support from Apple engineers.

"Developers can get started building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, and take their development even further with new innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, to design all-new experiences for their users," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

To help developers optimise 3D content for their visionOS apps and games, a brand-new tool called Reality Composer Pro, included with Xcode, enables developers to preview and prepare 3D models, animations, photos, and sounds so they look amazing on Vision Pro.

Also, the new visionOS simulator allows developers to interact with their apps while exploring and testing different room layouts and lighting scenarios.

"Starting next month, developers who have been building 3D apps and games with Unity's robust authoring tools can port their Unity apps to Apple Vision Pro and take full advantage of its powerful capabilities," the tech giant said.

"With Apple Vision Pro, Complete HeartX will help prepare medical students for clinical practice by using hyper-realistic 3D models and animations that help them understand and visualize medical issues, such as ventricular fibrillation, and how to apply their knowledge with patients," said Jan Herzhoff, Elsevier Health's president.

The iPhone maker unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier this month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.