Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Beta 3 with New Features and Enhancements

Apple recently released the third beta of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 for developers, showcasing several feature enhancements and bug fixes. Following the launch of iOS 18.1, this new beta sets the stage for a public rollout anticipated in December, promising improvements in apps like Photos and TV and expanded Apple Intelligence functionalities.

Key Updates in iOS 18.2 Beta 3

1. Photos App Enhancements

The Photos app received a significant overhaul in iOS 18, though not all users were satisfied with the changes. Responding to feedback, Apple’s latest beta introduces a refined video player with slimmer borders for a cleaner viewing experience, improving the visual presentation and usability of video playback.

2. New Camera Control Settings

iPhone 16 users gain a new Camera Control option in the latest iOS beta. Located under the Display & Brightness settings, the “Require Screen On” toggle allows users to restrict the Camera Control button to function only when the screen is active. This feature can be disabled, enabling the button to work even when the screen is off, offering users greater flexibility in camera access.

3. Updated CarPlay Icons

Apple has updated CarPlay icons, refreshing the design of Climate and Media app icons. This redesign is expected to extend to CarPlay-supported vehicles debuting later in 2024, providing a more cohesive and modern look across Apple’s in-car interface.

4. AirDrop and Precision Finding Fixes

In response to user concerns, Apple has adjusted the AirDrop icon to appear darker when Dark Mode is active, addressing previous inconsistencies. Additionally, iOS 18.2 beta 3 improves Precision Finding for AirTags and refines the “Play Sound” functionality for AirPods and compatible accessories within Apple’s Find My network, enhancing device location accuracy and accessibility.

Apple Intelligence Tools in iOS 18.2

iOS 18.2 beta 3 brings fresh Apple Intelligence tools, such as Genmoji, a custom emoji generator, and Image Playground, which allows users to create AI-generated images based on prompts. Additionally, Apple has integrated ChatGPT into Siri, enabling users to receive more nuanced answers and generate content without needing an external account. These AI enhancements are part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving user experience through advanced, AI-driven tools.

Compatibility and Release Information

iOS 18.2 beta 3 is compatible with iPhone XS and later models. However, advanced Apple Intelligence features, including Visual Intelligence and Siri’s ChatGPT integration, are available only on newer devices—namely, the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series, and select M-series iPads and Macs. A public beta is expected soon, allowing more users to test these features before the official release in December.

Additional Apple OS Updates

Alongside iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, Apple also released beta versions of macOS Sequoia 15.2, watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and HomePod Software 18.2. This suite of updates is slated for an official release in December, delivering comprehensive feature enhancements across Apple’s entire ecosystem.