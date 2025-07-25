Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta: What’s New and How to Install it

Apple has officially opened the doors for iPhone users to get an early taste of its next major software release—iOS 26. The first public beta is now live, giving everyone a chance to test out the features first teased at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this year.

This public beta comes on the heels of four developer betas, the most recent being beta 4, which was released just days ago. While developer betas are usually reserved for app makers and tech enthusiasts, this public version is meant for a broader audience. It’s generally more stable, though Apple still advises caution: users should back up their devices before installing any beta software.

So, what’s new in iOS 26? One of the standout updates is Apple’s striking new design language, Liquid Glass. This visual overhaul brings a layered, translucent look to core apps like Photos, Weather, and Apple Music. The Notification Centre has also received a subtle makeover, blending seamlessly with the new aesthetic.

Among the most talked-about additions is the return of AI-generated news summaries in the News app—a feature Apple had paused earlier due to accuracy concerns. Thanks to advancements in Apple Intelligence, these summaries are back, promising more reliable and concise digests of top stories.

Elsewhere, the Camera app has a refreshed interface for quicker navigation, and Photos now divides your main library and collections into separate tabs, making it easier to organise memories. Safari users will find that websites can now expand to fill the entire screen, offering a more immersive browsing experience. Meanwhile, floating tab bars in apps like Music and News adjust as you scroll, keeping controls close without cluttering your view.

Under the hood, iOS 26 brings a host of practical AI features through Apple Intelligence, which runs entirely on your device for better privacy. New live translation tools are integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, while Visual Intelligence can help you identify products in images, add events to your calendar from text, or even interact with your screen content using ChatGPT.

If you’re eager to try out iOS 26 yourself, joining the beta is simple. Head over to the Apple Beta Software Program website and sign in using your Apple ID. After enrolling, open your iPhone’s Settings app, tap General, then Software Update, and you should see the iOS 26 Public Beta ready to download.

Please note that not every iPhone model is eligible. The iOS 26 public beta is available for iPhone 11 and newer models, including the second and third-generation iPhone SE.

Apple plans to release the final stable version of iOS 26 later this year, likely alongside the expected launch of the iPhone 17 series in September. Until then, this public beta offers the best sneak peek at what’s coming—just don’t forget to back up your device before diving in.



