Apple Scary Fast event: MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor launching next week
Apple is set to unveil new devices at the company's annual October event, dubbed 'Scary Fast' because it takes place on Halloween Eve at 5:00 p.m. PT/5:30 a.m. IST. The tech giant unveiled the latest iPhone 15 range at September's Wonderlust event.
The highlight of Apple's new event is expected to be the launch of the new M3 chipset, which will run on 3-nanometer processors and bring significant improvements over the M2 line that launched in June 2022, Bloomberg reported.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reported that Apple will likely introduce two new MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516, with M3 Pro and M3 Max processors.
Apple is reportedly testing different versions of the 12-core M3 Pro processor, which will include six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. Another M3 Pro chipset would have 14 main cores, including 10 high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, and 20 graphics cores.
Meanwhile, a high-end M3 Max chipset could come with 16 main cores, including 12 high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, and 40 graphics cores. The iPhone maker also plans to offer more improved RAM variants, including 24GB and 48GB options.
The Bloomberg report notes that while the specifications of the M3 chipsets that will ship with the new MacBook Pro line are unclear, the Cupertino company will likely offer enhanced gaming capabilities similar to the A-chip's much-hyped prowess. 17 on the iPhone. 15 Pro.
Recent media reports had hinted at the possibility of Apple expanding its iPad line, and announcements were expected at recent events. However, Gurnman noted that Apple will not introduce new iPads at this year's event.