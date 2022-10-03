Apple SIM cannot activate new mobile data plans on iPads

Apple SIM technology is no longer available to activate new mobile data plans on iPads. The Apple SIM, first introduced by Apple in 2014, is a programmable SIM card that can be configured with different carrier profiles, eliminating the need to purchase a physical SIM from the carrier itself. MacRumors first spotted the change.

Apple quietly announced via its mobile data support page that support for new activations using both the standard Apple SIM and embedded Apple SIM would stop starting October 1, 2022. Apple recommends that anyone affected by the change should contact their carrier for details on activating a mobile data plan on their iPad.

Apple SIM first appeared as a physical nano-SIM card in the GPS + Cellular versions of iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 and has been compatible with other iPad models since launch, including as an embedded SIM in iPad later professional models. Supported carriers include AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile in the US, with additional carriers offered in other regions. Check if your iPad is compatible with Apple SIM by looking at the technical specifications of your iPad model on the Apple website. MacRumors notes that all iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad models released since October 2018 support eSIM, so Apple SIM is not required.

As we wrote in 2014, the Apple SIM seemed to be a temporary measure until Apple could ditch the world of SIM cards entirely, marked by the recent launch of the iPhone 14 in the US without any physical SIM tray.