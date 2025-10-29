Apple to Bring OLED Displays to iPad Mini, iPad Air, and MacBook Lineups — Here’s What to Expect

Apple is gearing up for a major revamp of its device lineup, with plans to introduce OLED displays across its iPads and MacBooks in the coming years. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to replace traditional LCD panels with advanced OLED technology, starting with the iPad Mini and eventually expanding to the MacBook Air.

OLED Comes to iPad Mini First

The iPad Mini is expected to lead Apple’s OLED transition. The compact tablet will reportedly be the first in Apple’s lineup to feature the new display technology, delivering richer contrast, deeper blacks, and improved energy efficiency. However, the upgrade might come with a price bump — estimates suggest an increase of around $100 (roughly ₹8,830) in the U.S. market.

In addition to the display overhaul, Apple is reportedly testing a new water-resistant casing for the iPad Mini, inspired by the durability standards of iPhones. This updated design may also feature a revamped speaker system that uses “vibration-related technology” to deliver enhanced audio clarity. If reports hold true, consumers can expect the OLED iPad Mini to debut in 2026.

iPad Air to Follow in 2027

The iPad Air will be the next model to receive the OLED treatment, though users will have to wait a bit longer. The upcoming M5-powered iPad Air, scheduled for a 2026 release, will continue to use an LCD panel. The switch to OLED for the Air lineup is anticipated with the subsequent model, likely arriving in 2027.

Meanwhile, the high-end iPad Pro has already adopted OLED screens, offering premium display performance. Apple appears to have no immediate plans to extend the upgrade to the base iPad model, maintaining its position as the company’s budget-friendly tablet option. Interestingly, Apple’s much-rumoured foldable iPad is also in the works, though its launch has reportedly been delayed until 2029.

MacBook Pro and Air to Join the OLED Era

Apple’s OLED strategy isn’t limited to its tablets. The MacBook Pro is next in line to get an OLED display, expected to debut alongside the M6 chipset in its next major redesign. The latest MacBook Pro, powered by the M5 chip, featured only minor design updates — making the 2026 OLED refresh one to watch. Reports also suggest that Apple is exploring touchscreen capabilities for future MacBook Pro models, potentially signaling a new era for macOS devices.

Following the Pro, Apple will bring OLED to the MacBook Air — though users will need to be patient. The OLED-equipped MacBook Air is expected to arrive by 2028, while the upcoming 2026 version will continue with its current LCD screen.

A New Visual Experience Ahead

Apple’s shift toward OLED displays marks a significant step in enhancing visual quality across its product range. While the upgrade may result in higher prices, it promises sharper, more vibrant displays that redefine the user experience — a move that could further cement Apple’s dominance in the premium device segment.