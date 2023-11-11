Apple to end iTunes Movie Store on iPhones; Details

Yesterday, November 10, iOS 17.2 Public Beta 2 was released, and we saw the spatial video recording feature arrive with the update. It is already known that the update will also add the long-awaited Journal app to iPhones. However, a less talked-about change with this feature is that Apple has initiated taking the first steps to phase out the dedicated iTunes Movie Store that users have become accustomed to. It is expected to soon merge with the TV app and eventually be removed from iPhones.



According to 9to5Mac, which spotted code strings in the latest update, iPhone users will soon see the message "iTunes Movies moved to the Apple TV app." This is not an active change, and Apple is believed to have to make more changes to the TV app interface before it appears. However, efforts have already been made in this regard.

iOS 17.2 beta 2 brings changes to the Apple TV app

After the iPhone beta update, users will see a new sidebar added to the TV app, allowing quick navigation. This sidebar has Search, Watch Now, Channels, Store, and Library options. More options are expected to be added to replace the iTunes Movie Store. Users can still purchase movies and TV shows from the TV app. According to the report, the Movies and TV Shows tabs will disappear from the iTunes Store after the new feature flags are enabled. However, you may have some time left, as the change is not expected before the global release of iOS 17.2.

What's new with iOS 17.2 beta 2?

With iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple added a unique feature that allows the iPhone to record spatial videos. These videos can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro, the company's first space computer! Spatial videos are recorded in landscape orientation at 1080p and 30 frames per second. Please note that this feature has only been rolled out to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the Apple Vision Pro has not yet been released to consumers, potential buyers can view their recorded videos in the Vision Pro's Photos app. Apple has also expanded its sensitive contact warning feature with iOS 17.2. The feature will now work with contact banners in several apps, including Phone, Contacts, and Messages.



