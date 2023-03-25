Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port

Apple may launch a new pair of headphones later this year. In addition, the Cupertino giant may reportedly launch the AirPods Pro 2. The biggest drawback, however, would be that the next AirPods will feature a USB Type-C port instead of a Lightning port. Apple is under pressure to switch to ports, as it would be compatible with a broader range of accessories and chargers, making them more convenient and accessible for users.

Noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo, who is hardly wrong about Apple, has claimed that the AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port will be released later this year. "I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," Kuo posted on Twitter.

A Twitter user referenced the new AirPods with model numbers A3048 and A2968 in the latest iOS 16. Kuo thinks this could be the next AirPods Pro 2 with a Type-C charging port. The new AirPods Pro are expected to 2 will be widely available for purchase sometime in the second or third quarter of 2023. He also highlighted that Apple doesn't have to release USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3, indicating that only the premium device gets USB-C support.

It is also speculated that Apple will launch the iPhone 15 series with a USB Type-C port. It would not be comparable to any random USB charging cable. According to the latest rumours, Apple could add a custom IC chip to its USB-C port, similar to the authentication process on the Lightning port. This could mean that non-Apple accessories not part of the "Made for iPhone" program may not work as well as "real" accessories. For example, fast charging and high-speed data transfer may be limited. However, it needs to be clarified what the exact implications would be, and the EU may step in if this defeats the purpose of USB-C being a universal interface.