Apple to Launch Foldable iPhone and Hybrid Device by 2026

Although Apple has yet to enter the foldable device market, recent reports suggest that the tech giant plans to launch not one, but two foldable devices by 2026. According to a recent GSMArena report, Apple is working on a flip-style foldable iPhone. Additionally, the company is developing an iPad/MacBook hybrid featuring an 18.8-inch internal display.

Upcoming Foldable Devices

Apple analyst Jeff Pu indicates that the iPad/MacBook hybrid will likely be the first of the two foldable devices to hit the market, with a potential launch in the second quarter of 2026. The foldable iPhone is expected to follow towards the end of 2026. If Apple continues its traditional launch cycle, the hybrid device could be released alongside the iPhone 18 series. However, market availability for the hybrid may be delayed until late 2026.

While the report does not delve deeply into specifics, Pu is confident about the release timeline. He mentions that Apple is still on schedule, especially after securing a supply contract for the foldable iPhone panels. However, given that 2026 is still a few years away, these plans are subject to change.

Apple's Foldable iPhone

Earlier reports indicated that Apple has engaged with suppliers in Asia to produce components for the foldable iPhone, internally codenamed V68. The foldable iPhone is expected to integrate advanced artificial intelligence features to enhance user experience and functionality. However, it's important to note that despite the excitement surrounding these reports, there is no guarantee that Apple will release the foldable iPhone. The company has yet to make any official announcements, and nothing is confirmed until Apple provides an official statement.

Focus on iPhone 16 and iOS 18

While the release of Apple’s foldable devices is still a few years away, the company’s immediate focus is on the iPhone 16 series, set to launch this September. During WWDC 2024, Apple showcased its new Apple Intelligence features, hinting at potential upgrades in the upcoming iPhone series. However, recent reports suggest that the launch of Apple Intelligence might be delayed.

Apple is expected to release some Apple Intelligence features post the launch of iOS 18, possibly in October with iOS 18.1. Other features may be rolled out over a longer period, extending into 2025. For instance, the highly anticipated Siri overhaul and OpenAI integration are expected to be introduced later.

As Apple prepares to enter the foldable device market, the anticipated 2026 release of a foldable iPhone and an iPad/MacBook hybrid marks a significant development. While these plans are still in the works, the current focus remains on the imminent launch of the iPhone 16 series and the gradual rollout of Apple Intelligence features.



