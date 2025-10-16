Apple Upgrades Vision Pro with M5 Chip and Dual Knit Band Ahead of Samsung Galaxy XR Launch

Just days before Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy XR headset hits the spotlight, Apple has made a strategic move — unveiling an upgraded Vision Pro powered by the new M5 chip and featuring a redesigned Dual Knit Band for enhanced comfort. The update strengthens Apple’s presence in the spatial computing race, all while maintaining the same $3,499 (around ₹2.9 lakh) price tag.

Available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, the new Vision Pro is now open for pre-orders in the US and UK, with global availability beginning October 22, 2025. By retaining its premium pricing, Apple signals confidence in its technology, offering loyal customers a performance boost without added cost.

M5 Chip Powers a Performance Leap

The M5 chip, Apple’s latest and most powerful silicon, has already made waves across the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro lines — and now it’s driving the Vision Pro to new heights. Apple says the M5 delivers faster processing, smoother visuals, and better energy efficiency, catering to the headset’s demanding spatial computing environment.

According to Apple, the M5-powered Vision Pro can render 10% more pixels on its advanced micro-OLED displays compared to the M2 model. This translates to sharper visuals, more detailed environments, and clearer text — enhancing everything from immersive 3D design experiences to virtual cinema sessions.

The upgrade also introduces up to 120Hz refresh rates, minimizing motion blur and creating a more fluid visual experience, particularly when using the Mac Virtual Display feature. Power users juggling multiple floating windows or working in virtual setups will notice smoother multitasking and quicker responsiveness.

Battery life has also improved — a key concern among first-gen users. Thanks to the M5’s efficiency gains, the Vision Pro now lasts up to 2.5 hours for regular use and up to 3 hours for video playback. It’s a welcome improvement for those who use the device for extended work sessions or movie marathons without frequent charging interruptions.

The M5’s expanded neural processing capabilities also address performance slowdowns seen in the first generation. The new chip enables Vision Pro to handle multiple high-resolution apps and visionOS 26 features like Apple’s latest Immersive Environments with greater ease.

Dual Knit Band Redefines Comfort

Beyond performance, Apple has refined the headset’s ergonomics with the Dual Knit Band, a 3D-knitted design offering enhanced breathability, flexibility, and cushioning. The dual-rib construction distributes weight more evenly, addressing complaints about the original strap’s rigidity.

The band also includes a dual-function Fit Dial for precise adjustments and comes in small, medium, and large sizes. It ships standard with the new Vision Pro but will also be sold separately for $99 (around ₹8,200), compatible with the first-generation headset as well.

Apple’s latest Vision Pro update might not be a full redesign, but the M5 chip and refined design mark a clear step forward. With Samsung gearing up for its Galaxy XR launch, Apple’s timing feels deliberate — a calculated move to reaffirm its leadership in spatial computing and remind the tech world who’s still ahead in innovation.