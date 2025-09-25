Apple Urges EU to Reconsider Digital Markets Act, Citing Security Risks and Feature Delays

Apple has raised concerns that users across the European Union are experiencing delays in new features and increased privacy and security risks due to the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The legislation, designed to boost competition among major tech companies, has become a point of contention, with Apple formally requesting that the EU either repeal or significantly revise the law.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal and The Economic Times, Apple says that compliance with the DMA has forced it to make changes across its App Store and other platforms. These adjustments, the company claims, have had unintended consequences for users, including postponements of features like iPhone Mirroring to Mac and Live Translation with AirPods. Apple also expressed concerns over the risks introduced by alternative app marketplaces and mandatory sideloading, both required under the DMA.

“It's become clear that we can't solve every problem the DMA creates,” Apple noted, linking the regulation directly to these feature delays. The company emphasized that technical and privacy barriers persist, despite ongoing efforts to roll out new capabilities while adhering to the law.

Apple describes the new app marketplace environment as “riskier, less intuitive,” warning of higher threats from scams, malware, and apps containing inappropriate content—risks previously mitigated by Apple’s platform protections. In discussions with European authorities, Apple shared that its proposed safeguards for user data were rejected by the European Commission, further complicating compliance efforts.

Several planned features, including iPhone Mirroring to Mac, Live Translation with AirPods, and new location-based tools in Apple Maps, remain on hold for EU users. Apple attributes these delays to engineering challenges posed by the DMA’s interoperability requirements, which compel certain features to work with non-Apple products and third-party developers.

Apple also highlighted the impact of the DMA on its business operations in Europe. “Over time, it's become clear that the DMA isn't helping markets. It's making it harder to do business in Europe,” the company said, reflecting rising tensions between major tech firms and EU regulators over digital competition and user protection.

To align with the DMA, Apple updated App Store rules and fee structures in the EU as recently as June. However, the company argues that opening its platforms to competitors has introduced operational risks and weakened some long-established security protocols. What was intended to support competition has, according to Apple, created new challenges for both innovation and consumer safety.

Looking ahead, Apple has formally asked European lawmakers to reassess the scope and requirements of the DMA. While it continues to strive to bring new features to EU users, the company urges regulators to consider the regulation’s effects on user safety, product experience, and overall innovation. No specific timeline has been provided for when postponed features might become available.



