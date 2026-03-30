Apple Warns iPhone Users on Older iOS Versions of Active Security Threats

Apple has reportedly begun issuing urgent security alerts to iPhone users running outdated versions of iOS, cautioning them about ongoing cyber threats and urging immediate software updates. According to a report by MacRumors, these warnings are being displayed as a “Critical Software” notification within the Settings app, signaling heightened concern over device vulnerabilities.

The alert message reportedly informs users that Apple “is aware of attacks targeting out-of-date iOS software, including the version on your iPhone,” and strongly recommends installing the latest available update. While Apple’s official guidance traditionally highlights risks associated with much older systems like iOS 13 and iOS 14, the report suggests that even users operating on relatively recent versions such as iOS 17.0 are receiving these warnings.

The growing concern stems from the emergence of sophisticated exploit kits—identified as “Coruna” and “DarkSword”—which are said to be targeting weaknesses across a wide range of iOS versions. These tools reportedly exploit vulnerabilities present in systems ranging from iOS 13 up to iOS 17.2.1, making a large segment of users potentially susceptible to cyberattacks.

Security experts cited in the report warn that simply clicking on a malicious link or accessing a compromised website could expose sensitive personal data on devices that have not been updated. This makes timely software updates critical, especially as attackers continue to refine their methods.

Apple has responded by rolling out security patches in recent updates, including iOS 15.8.7 and iOS 16.7.15, released earlier this month. These updates specifically address vulnerabilities associated with the Coruna exploit kit. Devices running the latest supported versions of iOS 15 and newer are believed to be safeguarded against the current wave of attacks. However, users still operating on iOS 13 or iOS 14 are advised to upgrade to at least iOS 15 to receive essential security fixes.

The company has emphasized that users who regularly update their devices are already protected, as Apple has been consistently addressing these vulnerabilities over the past few months. Additionally, Safari’s Safe Browsing feature remains enabled by default, helping block access to known malicious websites.

For users who are unable to update their devices due to hardware limitations, Apple suggests enabling Lockdown Mode, a security feature introduced with iOS 16. This mode is designed to minimize exposure to sophisticated cyber threats by restricting certain device functionalities.

Lockdown Mode significantly alters how an iPhone operates. While basic features such as calls and plain text messaging remain unaffected, several functionalities are limited. For instance, message attachments—including certain images, videos, and audio files—may be blocked to reduce the risk of malicious content delivery.

Apple has previously noted that Lockdown Mode is primarily intended for individuals who may be at higher risk of targeted cyberattacks, such as journalists, activists, and government officials. However, the feature is available to all users seeking enhanced security.



