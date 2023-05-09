Apple Watch is back in the news for saving a woman's life. There have been reports about the smartwatch helping detect health problems quite early, saving many lives. This time, an Apple Watch used its fall detection feature and immediately called emergency services when a woman collapsed in a hotel room.



A Reddit user appreciated the Apple product and shared the story on the platform to let people know how useful the device was to her mother. The user wrote that her mother was on a business trip in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had been residing in a hotel for some time. That's when she started having chest pain and texted her friend for her to come to the room.



When her friend entered the room, the user's mother was lying on the floor. For this reason, he immediately tried to call an ambulance and discovered it was already on the way since the clock reached the emergency services by dialling 911. The hospital reported that the lady's situation was very "bad that she needed an insane set of circumstances for her to make it." The Apple Watch was able to help because it requested assistance after it didn't detect any movement from her.

How to enable the fall detection feature on Apple Watch

1. Open the Watch app and tap the 'My Watch' tab on your iPhone.

2. Now, tap on SOS Emergency.

3. Turn fall detection on or off. If fall detection is turned on, select "Always On" or "Only On During Workouts."