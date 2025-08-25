Apple’s AirPods Max 2 Delayed Indefinitely as Focus Shifts to Other Audio Products

Apple’s over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, have not seen a proper upgrade since their launch in December 2020. Despite early success and ongoing popularity among a niche group of users, reports now suggest that the second-generation model — widely expected to be called AirPods Max 2 — is not arriving anytime soon.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has placed updates to the AirPods Max on indefinite hold. The only refresh so far came in September 2024, when Apple swapped the Lightning port for USB-C to comply with European Union regulations. Beyond that, no significant features or design changes have been added.

The Market Dilemma

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman explained that the AirPods Max occupy an unusual position in Apple’s product ecosystem. On one hand, they remain too popular to discontinue. On the other hand, they don’t generate enough sales to justify large-scale investment in research and redesign.

According to Gurman, the headphones are “too popular for Apple to stop selling,” but not popular enough to receive the same frequent upgrades as the AirPods Pro or even the standard AirPods.

This has left the Max at a disadvantage. While other AirPods models have benefitted from improvements like adaptive audio, advanced noise cancellation, longer battery life, and spatial audio, the Max have stayed virtually unchanged since launch.

Strengths and Weaknesses

When the AirPods Max debuted, they drew praise for their premium aluminium design, rich audio performance, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration. However, their $549 (₹59,900 in India) price tag and bulky design kept them from mass appeal. For most users, the lightweight AirPods Pro offered more convenience at a lower cost.

Apple has since prioritised annual updates for the Pro models, which appeal to a broader consumer base, leaving the Max with little attention.

Beats and Competitors Move Ahead

Interestingly, while the AirPods Max wait for an update, Apple’s Beats lineup has seen steady refreshes. New Beats headphones and earbuds now feature USB-C charging, enhanced sound quality, and modern connectivity options — all at far more competitive prices.

Meanwhile, rivals like Sony, Bose, and Sonos have rolled out next-generation headphones with superior noise cancellation, sleeker designs, and longer battery life, challenging the AirPods Max’s place in the premium audio segment.

The Future of AirPods Max

For now, the AirPods Max remain in limbo — still available, still premium, but falling behind in innovation. Fans may continue to enjoy their design and integration, but those waiting for AirPods Max 2 will likely need to be patient. Apple appears to be prioritising products with broader appeal, leaving its flagship over-ear headphones with no clear update timeline.