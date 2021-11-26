Apple's First AR Headsets Coming in 2022 with "Mac-Grade" Power: Report

Apple's first AR headsets will launch in Q4 2022, according to a research note from analyst Ming-chi Kuo seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac. Kuo predicted in March that the headphones would be released sometime next year, and now he's also providing more technical information on the device.

The headset will have two processors, according to Kuo, one with "the same level of computing power as M1" and a low-end chip to handle the input from the various sensors. For example, Kuo says the headset has "at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide seamless AR streaming video services." The headphones are also said to have two Sony 4K OLED micro-displays.

Kuo cites the "Mac-level (PC-level) computing power" of the headphones, their ability to operate untethered, and their wide range of applications as factors that will set them apart from their competitors. Various reports on the device have disagreed on whether it will be entirely self-contained or rely on an iPhone or a separate processor box to stream content.

Kuo seems to be convinced that it will be an independent platform, however, writing "If the AR headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product. An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience." Tags: Apple, AR