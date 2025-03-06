Apple’s First Foldable iPhone May Launch in 2026, Priced Over ₹1.73 Lakh

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The device is expected to feature a book-style design with a price exceeding $2,000 (approximately ₹1,73,940).

Display and Design

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the foldable iPhone will sport a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display along with a 5.5-inch outer screen. It will measure between 9 and 9.5 mm in thickness when folded and slim down to around 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded. The phone is said to have a titanium alloy body with a hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy.

Camera and Security Features

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a dual-lens rear camera, while the front-facing camera will support both folded and unfolded modes. Unlike other iPhones, this model might not include Face ID, opting instead for a Touch ID side button to optimize internal space.

AI-Driven Experience

Apple aims to make this device a "true AI-driven phone," leveraging its larger screen for enhanced multitasking with artificial intelligence features.

Production and Release Timeline

Reports suggest Apple will finalize the specifications by the second quarter of 2025 and commence development in the third quarter. Mass production is anticipated in late 2026, with a possible market launch in early 2027. Additionally, a second-generation foldable iPhone is rumored to be in development for release the following year.

Competing Reports on Launch Date

While analyst Jeff Pu predicts a late 2026 release, research firm TrendForce suggests the device might arrive in 2027. Apple is reportedly in the final stages of selecting a supplier for its foldable display, fueling speculation about an imminent launch.