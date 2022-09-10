Apple’s iPhone 14 series, Apple Watches and AirPods 2: Price and sale dates details

Apple's latest products are official, including the new iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. While most products will be available for pre-order on September 9 at 5:30 p.m., the sale date differs across the range. Let's take a closer look at the prices for Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro series, the new Apple Watch, and AirPods 2.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Price in India and date of sale

Apple iPhone 14 Pro begins at Rs 1,29,900. This is Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13 Pro price last year, which was originally Rs 1,19,900. This price is for the base modal of 128GB storage. The 256GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro will cost Rs 1,39,900, the 512BGB option will cost Rs 1,59,900, and the 1TB option will cost Rs 1,79,900. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro series starts for pre-order on September 9 at 5:30 p.m., and the sale begins on September 23.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the largest screen at 6.7-inches, starts at Rs 1,39,900 for the base storage of 128GB. This is Rs 10,000 higher than the previous iPhone 13 Pro Max. Other variants are priced at: 256GB at Rs 1,49,900, 512GB at Rs 1,69,900 and 1TB at Rs 1,89,900.

Apple iPhone 14 and Plus: Price in India and sale date

While the iPhone 14 goes on sale from September 16 and pre-orders open tomorrow, the iPhone 14 Plus can be bought from October 7. The iPhone 14 has the same beginning price as the iPhone 13 last year at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB version. The 256 GB option will cost Rs 89,900, while the 512 GB option will cost Rs 109,900. The iPhone 14 Plus price will start at Rs 89,900 for 128GB, Rs 99,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,19,900 for 512GB.

Apple Watch Series 8: Price in India and sale date

The Apple Watch Series 8 will go on sale starting September 16 and is open for pre-order starting today. The Series 8 will cost Rs 45,900 for the GPS-only variant. The GPS+ cellular option in this size will be priced at Rs 55,900. The 45mm option will cost Rs 48,900 for GPS only, and the GPS + Cellular will cost Rs 58,900. The Apple Watch with a stainless steel case and Milanese loop strap costs Rs 79,900, while the stainless steel variant with a regular sports band will be priced at Rs 74,900. In this segment, the 45mm sized version demands an additional Rs 5000, with the stainless steel and Milanese loop variant costing Rs 84,900. The 45mm sport band version costs Rs 79,900.

Apple Watch Ultra: Price in India and sale date

The Apple Watch Ultra is available in only one size: 49mm. All variants include support for GPS+ cellular connectivity. The Apple Watch Ultra costs Rs 89,900. It will be there in stores and online from September 23. Pre-orders open today.

Apple Watch SE: Price in India and sale date

The Apple Watch SE is also available to order today and comes in 40mm and 44mm size options. The 40mm base starts at Rs 29,900 GPS-only, while the cellular version costs Rs 34,900. The Apple Watch SE 2 in 44mm begins at Rs 32,900, and GPS + Cellular will cost Rs 37,900.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Price in India and sale date

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) start at Rs 26,900. The sale of these begins on September 23, although pre-orders open on September 9. Meanwhile, AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning charging case come for Rs 19,900, while the MagSafe charging case option will cost Rs 20,900.