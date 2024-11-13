Live
Just In
Apple's Six-Inch AI Wall Tablet May Arrive in 2025 with AI and Siri Controls
Bloomberg reports that Apple's rumoured six-inch smart display may control HomeKit devices with Siri, launching as soon as March 2025.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple may soon unveil a six-inch "AI wall tablet" that integrates seamlessly with smart home devices, potentially launching by March 2025. Designed for smart home management, this device will function independently once set up with an iPhone, offering control over HomeKit-compatible devices, video calls, and more, similar to Amazon's Echo Hub.
Gurman reports that the tablet will have a six-inch display with thick edges, a built-in camera, speakers, and a rechargeable battery. The device will likely support Apple's voice assistant Siri and Apple Intelligence voice control, allowing for streamlined smart home management. With multiple mounting options, including wall installation, a tabletop stand, and a more advanced version with a robotic arm, users will have flexibility in placement.
Apple's smart display aims to centralize control of various HomeKit-enabled devices, such as lights, security cameras, thermostats, and sensors. Additionally, supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple is expanding its smart home offerings with a possible smart camera launch by 2026, showing Apple's commitment to building a comprehensive home ecosystem.
The device may include a unique interface combining elements from the Apple Watch OS and the new StandBy mode on the iPhone, with sensors to adjust the display based on proximity. Apple's Handoff feature is also expected, enabling users to continue tasks across multiple Apple devices effortlessly.
Available in silver and black, this smart home tablet will cater to different tastes and home styles. Apple is reportedly working on a premium version of this device that includes a robotic arm, allowing the display to tilt and rotate for optimal viewing angles, enhancing its functionality in various smart home setups.