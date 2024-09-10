Apple's Thinnest Devices Yet: Is the iPhone 17 Slim Coming in 2025?

Apple continues its push for thinner, more powerful devices with the recent launches of the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new iPad Pro, featuring ultra-slim builds and advanced chipsets. Rumours are circulating that Apple might release the iPhone 17 Slim in 2025, potentially becoming the thinnest iPhone ever. Here's what we know so far about Apple's new direction in device design.

Aiming for Thin: Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Pro

Apple's focus on slim designs is already evident. In September 2024, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, the company's thinnest smartwatch yet. It is 10% thinner than its predecessor, the Watch Series 9, while still delivering improved performance and battery life. Earlier in the year, Apple introduced new iPad Pro models, which boast the thinnest form factor to date. These sleek devices come equipped with the cutting-edge M4 chip, making them both incredibly slim and highly powerful.

The iPhone 17 Slim: What to Expect

While the iPhone 16 is still receiving plenty of attention, speculation about the iPhone 17 series has already started. According to well-known analysts like Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might introduce the iPhone 17 Slim, which could stand out as the thinnest iPhone ever. The device is rumoured to feature a titanium-aluminium frame, making it both lightweight and durable while maintaining a sleek, minimalist design.

The iPhone 17 Slim is expected to sport a slightly smaller 6.6-inch display compared to the 6.7-inch display sn some recent models. To keep the design ultra-slim, Apple might equip it with a single primary wide camera, departing from the multi-lens systems found in its Pro models. This change could help reduce production costs while maintaining high performance.

In terms of hardware, the iPhone 17 Slim may include the latest A18 or A19 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and powerful performance. The device is also rumored to feature an Apple-developed 5G modem and an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera for superior selfies and video calls.

Some reports suggest that Apple may even remove the iPhone 17 Plus from the lineup and replace it with the iPhone 17 Slim as the fourth model in the series. Unlike the base models, the Slim variant might be positioned closer to the Pro models, offering a balance of premium features in a lighter, thinner frame.

The Thinnest Devices Apple Offers Right Now

While the iPhone 17 Slim remains speculative, Apple has already released some incredibly thin devices that set the benchmark for future releases. Here's a look at the thinnest Apple devices available today:

Apple Watch Series 10

Introduced during Apple's 'Glowtime' event on September 9, 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the slimmest Apple Watch ever, boasting a 10% reduction in thickness compared to the Series 9. Despite its thinner design, the Series 10 maintains an 18-hour battery life and introduces a 9% larger wide-angle OLED display for better readability and user interaction. The watch comes in both aluminium and titanium finishes, with a new polished aluminium option for a sleek, modern look.

In addition to its slim design, the Series 10 is powered by the S10 SiP (System in Package) with a built-in 4-core neural engine. It supports advanced features like the double-tap gesture, on-device Siri, and an updated smart stack for seamless navigation. The watch also continues to offer essential health and safety features, including automatic workout detection, crash detection, and fall detection.

Thinnest iPad Pro with M4 Chip

Earlier this year, Apple launched its thinnest and most powerful iPads to date—the iPad Pro models with the M4 chip. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, these iPads have an incredibly slim profile, measuring just 5.3mm and 5.1mm thick, respectively. They also feature Tandem OLED displays, providing Ultra Retina XDR quality with up to 1600 nits of brightness in HDR mode. The screens are equipped with nano-texture glass, which improves visibility and display quality, even in bright environments.

The real standout feature of these new iPad Pro models, however, is the M4 chipset. Built on second-generation 3nm technology, the M4 offers a 50% increase in overall performance while maintaining energy efficiency. The chip includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling 38 trillion operations per second, making it perfect for advanced AI tasks and setting a new standard in tablet performance.

The Future of Apple's Slim Devices

Apple's focus on creating thinner, more powerful devices is clear with the release of the Apple Watch Series 10 and the iPad Pro with the M4 chip. If the rumors about the iPhone 17 Slim prove true, Apple could be on the verge of launching its thinnest smartphone yet. With its sleek titanium-aluminum frame and impressive features, the iPhone 17 Slim could set a new trend for ultra-thin smartphones.

While nothing has been confirmed by Apple, the potential for an iPhone 17 Slim has tech enthusiasts excited about what the future holds. Until then, the Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Pro stand as the slimmest examples of Apple's commitment to design and performance.