ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Series Launches in India: Pre-Orders Open from ₹69,990

ASUS and Microsoft have officially introduced the highly anticipated ROG Xbox Ally lineup in India, bringing two powerful handheld gaming devices to gamers across the country. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are now available for pre-order through multiple online and offline channels, including ASUS & ROG stores, ASUS eShop, Amazon, and Vijay Sales.

Speaking about the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “At ROG, we’ve always challenged the boundaries of gaming innovation. With the ROG Xbox Ally series, we’re bringing the power of next-generation computing and AI acceleration into the hands of gamers. Designed for performance, crafted for versatility, and built for those who dare, the ROG Xbox Ally series empowers users to play their favourite titles anywhere, without compromise. We’re excited to introduce this category-defining innovation to Indian gamers and set a new benchmark for handheld gaming experiences.”

The collaboration between Microsoft’s Xbox and ASUS’ ROG has resulted in handhelds that echo the familiar design of the Xbox Wireless Controller. Both models feature contoured grips, impulse triggers, HD haptics, and assignable back buttons, ensuring a comfortable and precise gaming experience even during long sessions.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen Z2 series processors, purpose-built for ultra-portable gaming. The high-end ROG Xbox Ally X is equipped with the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, complete with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI-accelerated performance. It pairs 24GB of LPDDR5X memory with a 1TB PCIe SSD and an 80Wh battery, promising longer playtime. The standard ROG Xbox Ally comes with the Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, a 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery.

Gamers can expect smooth, visually rich gameplay thanks to AMD’s FSR, RSR, and AFMF technologies, combined with a 7-inch 120Hz Full HD IPS display. The screen offers 500 nits brightness, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with anti-reflective coating, ensuring clarity and durability.

Connectivity is equally impressive. The Ally X includes USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 2.1, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a UHS-II microSD card reader, allowing users to expand storage and connect peripherals with ease. Ergonomics and portability have also been prioritized, with the Ally X weighing 715 grams and the standard Ally at 670 grams.

The ROG Xbox Ally will be available in India from October 16, 2025, priced at ₹69,990, while the ROG Xbox Ally X comes in at ₹1,14,990. ASUS is offering limited-time pre-order rewards for early buyers. Customers who pre-order the Ally X can receive a package worth ₹16,947—including a ROG Slash Sling Bag and 1-Year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate—for just ₹499. Buyers of the standard Ally can avail similar benefits for ₹1,499. To claim the offer, customers need to generate a coupon code via the ASUS website during pre-order and validate their purchase on asuspromo.in within 20 days of delivery.

With its combination of power, portability, and console-like controls, the ROG Xbox Ally series aims to redefine handheld gaming in India, giving players the freedom to game anytime, anywhere.