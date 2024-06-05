Live
- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
Just In
AT&T and Verizon Outage Resolved: Phone Services Restored
The recent outage affecting AT&T and Verizon phone calls across the US has been resolved, restoring connectivity.
A significant outage disrupted phone calls for AT&T and Verizon customers across the US, and the issue has now been resolved. This issue primarily impacted call connections between the two carriers' customers.
During the outage, AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly clarified to The Verge, "Our network is not experiencing a nationwide outage. There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of some customers to complete calls between carriers. We are working closely with Verizon to determine the nature of the issue and what actions need to be taken."
Verizon spokesperson Kevin H. King confirmed that their network was "operating normally" but acknowledged that customers, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, faced difficulties "when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier."
The exact timing and cause of the outage remain unclear. However, data from Downdetector indicates that the problems may have begun around 2 PM ET and were resolved by approximately 8 PM ET.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also took notice of the situation. In a post on X, the FCC stated, "We're aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating."
This incident follows a significant AT&T outage in February, which disrupted service for thousands of customers nationwide. AT&T later apologized for the disruption and provided a $5 credit to affected customers.
As of now, both carriers are operating normally, and the issue has been resolved, allowing customers to make and receive calls without interruption.