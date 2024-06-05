AT&T and Verizon Outage Resolved: Phone Services Restored

A significant outage disrupted phone calls for AT&T and Verizon customers across the US, and the issue has now been resolved. This issue primarily impacted call connections between the two carriers' customers.

During the outage, AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly clarified to The Verge, "Our network is not experiencing a nationwide outage. There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of some customers to complete calls between carriers. We are working closely with Verizon to determine the nature of the issue and what actions need to be taken."

Verizon spokesperson Kevin H. King confirmed that their network was "operating normally" but acknowledged that customers, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, faced difficulties "when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier."

The exact timing and cause of the outage remain unclear. However, data from Downdetector indicates that the problems may have begun around 2 PM ET and were resolved by approximately 8 PM ET.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also took notice of the situation. In a post on X, the FCC stated, "We're aware of reports that consumers in multiple states are unable to make wireless calls and we are currently investigating."

This incident follows a significant AT&T outage in February, which disrupted service for thousands of customers nationwide. AT&T later apologized for the disruption and provided a $5 credit to affected customers.

As of now, both carriers are operating normally, and the issue has been resolved, allowing customers to make and receive calls without interruption.