Battery replacement for out-of-warranty iPhones to get expensive

Apple will increase the cost of battery replacement for out-of-warranty iPhones.The price increase will affect customers who do not have an AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices.



Are you planning to replace your iPhone battery out of warranty? Unfortunately, you may have to shell out more money. Apple has announced that it will increase the price of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all models before the iPhone 14 later this year. So even if you have an iPhone 13, which is out of warranty, you will have to pay more than the desired amount.

"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 (approximately Rs 1654) for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14," Apple mentioned on its support page.

Apple currently charges $69 in the US and roughly Rs 7,000 in India for battery replacement on most iPhone models. This is the estimated price that can be calculated on the website. Battery replacement could be more than if there are other serious problems. The price increase will affect users who do not have an AppleCare and Applecare+ subscription. Users with an AppleCare+ subscription can replace their iPhone battery at no additional cost if their product's battery is less than 80 per cent of its original capacity.

The support page mentions, "Every iPhone comes with 1 year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ for iPhone extends your coverage to 2 years from your AppleCare+ purchase date1 and adds unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. Each incident is subject to a service fee of Rs 2500 for screen or back glass damage, or Rs 8900 for other accidental damage"