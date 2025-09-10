Beats launches a collection of cases for the latest iPhone models

Beats today announced a new collection of cases for the latest iPhone models in an assortment of designs, sizes, and colours — available to order starting today at apple.com.

For iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Beats iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe & Camera Control is thin, light, and precisely crafted, while Beats iPhone 17 Kickstand Case with MagSafe & Camera Control, available for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, comes with a convenient, removable lanyard that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free landscape viewing. To create the kickstand, an adaptor at the end of the lanyard slides open and attaches to a magnetic point on the side of the case.

Available in Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, and Pebble Pink, both designs feature a double-shot hardshell case built to protect devices from scratches and drops, an interior microfiber lining, and an outer matte finish that reduces signs of scratches, smudges and fingerprints. Beats iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe & Camera Control will be available for ₹4500, and Beats iPhone 17 Kickstand Case with MagSafe & Camera Control will be available for ₹5900.

The Beats iPhone 17 Rugged Case with MagSafe & Camera Control is built for extra protection from drops and scratches to guard your iPhone and give you

ultimate peace of mind. The rugged polymer backing is complemented by additional impact-absorbing sidewalls, an enclosed bottom for enhanced protection and a textured matte exterior for extra grip. Our testing on the case includes repeated drops, tumbles, scratch tests, and a wide array of thermal, chemical, and mechanical tests to simulate real-world use. The Beats iPhone 17 Rugged Case with MagSafe & Camera Control is available for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Sierra Orange for ₹7900.

"The overwhelming response to our Beats cases proved a core idea: users crave both style and serious utility. With that in mind, we've engineered the next generation,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “The new Beats iPhone cases integrate protective features, delivering a significant leap in everyday innovation and functionality.”

All Beats cases for the new iPhone family work seamlessly with Camera Control and are MagSafe compatible. Additionally, the packaging is 100% fiber-based. The wood fibers are 100% recycled or responsibly sourced.1