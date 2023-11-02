Best 3 smartphones under Rs 15,000 in November 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more

Nowadays, everyone needs a smartphone, a reliable smartphone, but not everyone can afford to spend a lot of money. So, if you're looking for a feature-rich phone that doesn't cost you much money, you're in luck. We have compiled a list of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India, which offer a balance between performance, camera quality and battery life. If you're a social media lover, a gamer, or need a reliable phone for everyday use, there's an option on this list. These are the best smartphones you can buy in India for under Rs 15,000 in November. The list includes the Poco M6 Pro 5G and two other devices.

1. Poco M6 Pro 5G

We start the list with one of the recent smartphone launches from the house of Poco, the Poco M6 Pro 5G, which proves that when it comes to making excellent and affordable devices, Poco is still one of the best smartphone companies out there. The best thing about the Poco M6 Pro is that it is 5G enabled and starts at just Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. But, if you need more memory, there is a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that cost Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. Considering the prices of this phone, overall, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is an excellent option for anyone looking for a budget phone with fast 5G connectivity, smooth performance, and decent cameras.

2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The next phone on the list – the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, is a cost-effective phone with much to offer. The best thing about it is its smooth 90Hz IPS LCD display, which makes everything look great, especially games and videos. On the inside, the Galaxy M14 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset, which is capable of performing everyday tasks and light multitasking with ease. Plus, its large 6000 mAh battery will last a long time on a single charge. If you like photography, the rear camera takes clear and colourful photos in various lighting conditions. The Galaxy M14 5G also runs on Samsung's feature-rich and easy-to-use OneUI software, with plenty of customization options. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is an excellent option if you're looking for an affordable phone with much to offer.

3. Lava Blaze Pro 5G

The last phone on the list is the Lava Blaze Pro 5G, which has a sleek and stylish design that will turn heads. It is powered by the Dimensity 6020 SoC, a capable mid-range chipset. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, enough for most users. The Lava Blaze Pro 5G runs Android 13 out of the box, a clean, bloat-free software experience. The Lava Blaze Pro 5G has a large 5000 mAh battery that can easily last a full day on a single charge. The phone also supports 33W fast charging, which can recharge the battery from 0 to 100% in less than an hour. The primary 50MP rear is also capable of taking good photos in good lighting conditions but struggles in low light. Overall, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G is a good option for anyone looking for a budget 5G smartphone with an excellent overall design package, performance, battery life, and camera quality.