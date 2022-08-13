Beware of Electricity bill scam on WhatsApp

No, we don't encourage you to skip paying your electric bills but be careful when you do. Hackers have devised a new tactic to fool people; this time, it's about your electricity bill. Usually, the electricity board of different cities sends out a message reminding users to pay their electricity bills on time. However, lately, people have reported receiving messages on WhatsApp reminding them to pay the electricity bill; otherwise, their electricity connection will be suspended. The message is alarming enough to influence even a tech-savvy person not to think twice and make a payment immediately.

According to Twitter users, the message reminding users to pay their electricity bill is usually sent via WhatsApp or SMS. The message contains a phone number belonging to the scammer. When the user frantically dials the number, the scammer influences them to pay for electricity, so they don't lose their power connection. Scammers from cities like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Odisha have reported peak cases of electricity scams.

The message says, "Dear Consumer, Your Electricity power will be disconnected. Tonight at 9.30 pm from electricity office. because your previous month bill was not update. Please immediately contact with our electricity officer 8260303942 Thank you." It is sent from a random phone number which does not belong to any of the electricity boards. Now if you notice clearly the message is not sent by an authorized source. When you get a message from say the BSES Delhi, the phone number is replaced by "BSES DL".