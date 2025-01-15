Beware of Scammers Imitating TRAI Officials: How to Stay Safe

Online scammers have taken a new approach, posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to target unsuspecting individuals. These fraudulent callers threaten users with immediate disconnection of their phone numbers unless they comply with specific instructions, ultimately extorting money in the process.

About the TRAI Scam

“Dear user, this call is from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to inform you that your mobile number is being suspended as illegal activity has been registered from your mobile number. To know more details, press 9...”

The callers impersonate TRAI or other authorities and craft convincing narratives. Victims are told to press "9" for further details or face phone number deactivation. Such scam calls have been wreaking havoc in recent months, leading to substantial financial losses. Those who comply are connected to scammers posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers or other officials. From here, the scam escalates rapidly.

The Digital Arrest Trick

Scammers deploy a tactic known as "digital arrest," a wholly fabricated concept designed to intimidate victims. Here's how it works:

Victims are asked to remain on video calls and are forbidden from contacting family or friends.

They are coerced into sharing sensitive documents, such as ID proofs and banking details.

Threats escalate, involving fake "police officers," "judges," or even "Supreme Court inspectors."

To clear fabricated charges, victims transfer money or share bank credentials, only to discover that their accounts have been emptied. Afterwards, scammers cut off all communication, leaving victims helpless.

How to Stay Safe

Verify Authenticity: Legitimate organizations like TRAI will never ask for personal or financial details over a call.

Stay Informed: Be aware that terms like "digital arrest" are scams. If threatened, disconnect immediately.

Avoid Urgency Traps: Scammers rely on creating panic to force quick decisions. Take a moment to think critically.

Do Not Share Sensitive Information: Never reveal personal details or banking information to unknown callers.

If you suspect a scam, report it to your local police or cybercrime unit without delay. Raising awareness and reporting incidents can help curb these fraudulent activities and protect others from falling victim. Stay cautious and vigilant to safeguard yourself and your loved ones.