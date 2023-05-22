BGMI now available for download on Google Play

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI among the fans, is now available to download on the Google Play store for Android smartphones. Users may not find the list directly through the app store, although if you visit the official BGMI website and click the Play button, you will be taken to the download page, from where you can download the game for free. BGMI is currently unavailable on the Apple App Store for iOS, although the game may be available in the next few days.



However, it seems that users are still unable to play BGMI due to server-related issues. This issue will likely be fixed soon. India Today Tech has reached out to Krafton for more details.

BGMI's return to Google Play India comes days after its developer thanked the Indian government for lifting the ban. Last year BGMI was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for security reasons. BGMI's previous iteration, PUBG Mobile, remains banned in India for similar security reasons and ties to China. Some lawmakers also objected to the game's availability in India due to the title's effects on kids.

It was also reported that BGMI's present return is conditional, and the Indian government has set some rules for Krafton. First, the government has asked the game developer to add a time limit to the game, probably to reduce addiction. Secondly, it is reported that BGMI must modify its UI (user interface) to make it appropriate for the Indian public. Interestingly, prior to its ban, Krafton's BGMI was already designed for Indian users. Krafton had also announced a partnership with Microsoft Azure to safeguard the data of Indian users.













Krafton has not confirmed these details, although the gaming company has said it is grateful to the authorities for resuming BGMI's operations in India. Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said in a statement last week: "We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform." Krafton's CEO added that the company was "deeply committed" to the Indian gaming ecosystem.