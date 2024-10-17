Bharti Airtel Foundation Honours 282 Students under Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program

New Delhi: In a momentous gathering, Bharti Airtel Foundation recently hosted Investiture Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 282 deserving students under Bharti Airtel Scholarship program in New Delhi. These Bharti Scholars hail from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, pursuing technology courses at top 50 NIRF Engineering institutions in India. The ceremony highlighted the inspiring journeys of these scholars and featured esteemed dignitaries underscoring the importance of education in shaping the nation’s future and the transformative impact of the scholarship in the lives of the scholars.









The Foundation has been consistently dedicated to empowering young minds through education. In celebration of its 25th year of philanthropic journey, this prestigious scholarship has been designed with the goal of expanding reach to 4,000 scholars, with an outlay of INR 100+ crore per year as the Program reaches its full potential.



About Bharti Airtel Scholarship

Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders. To achieve this goal, a merit-cum-means based scholarship program, Bharti Airtel Scholarship, has been designed for students enrolled in technology-based engineering undergraduate (UG) courses and 5-year integrated programs (as per the eligibility criteria) in the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutes. The students receiving the scholarship are called Bharti Scholars. The fully funded scholarship is envisaged to eliminate financial barriers that hinder access to quality education to meritorious students. It covers 100% annual fees over the duration of the course, including meal and accommodation charges to those who apply for it. A laptop will also be provided to all Bharti Scholars in the first year for assisting them in studies.

For more information, read here - https://bhartifoundation.org/bharti-airtel-scholarship/

About Bharti Airtel Foundation











Bharti Airtel Foundation was set up in the year 2000 as the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises with a vision, ‘To help underprivileged children and youth of our country realize their potential.’ The Foundation works in the space of holistic quality education in rural India with a special focus on the girl child; and also supports Higher Education programs in partnership with premier institutions. Since 2006, the flagship, Satya Bharti School Program has been providing free quality education to thousands of underprivileged children in 164 schools in rural India across four states. At present over 37,000 children are enrolled in Satya Bharti Schools of which over 50% are girls. The impact of quality education has been widened by



transferring the learning and good practices of this program to more than 4 lakh students studying in 1,000 partner government schools across 12 States/UTs, through Quality Support Program (QSP), since 2013. In addition, Bharti Airtel Foundation was invited by several education officers at district and state level to scale up some of the initiatives through QSP State Partnerships. The Foundation is working on a new initiative, TheTeacherApp, which is one of the most innovative technology solutions for teachers and educators in the country. In addition, the Foundation has partnered with esteemed institutions in India, such as IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and ISB Mohali, to enhance higher education opportunities for students. It has established the prestigious Bharti Airtel Scholarship to support deserving students from various socio-economic backgrounds pursuing technology courses at the top 50 NIRF engineering institutions in India. Furthermore, the Foundation is providing scholarships to deserving students at Plaksha University and J.C.Bose University. Satya Bharti Abhiyan, the sanitation initiative, from 2014 till 2021, has benefitted over 2 lakh beneficiaries by improving sanitation conditions in the districts of Punjab, providing access to toilets and by fostering behavioural change in communities. The Foundation has been able to impact over 3 million children in a meaningful manner through its education programs since its inception. www.bhartiairtelfoundation.org