Bright Colors, Bigger Savings: Holi Must-Haves from Amazon.in

Begin your Holi Shopping Spree with Amazon India's Holi Store, now live with a comprehensive selection of products. Customers can explore from a wide selection of traditional apparel and organic gulal, festive sweets like Gujiya, cutting-edge electronics and modern appliances, premium skincare essentials, and elegant home décor. Exciting deals are available across categories, ensuring exceptional value for festive preparations.

Elevating your Holi shopping experience, Rufus - Amazon's AI-powered shopping assistant helps you find the perfect festive essentials with personalized recommendations and instant answers. Simply ask Rufus about the best gulal, water guns, or party decorations, and get tailored suggestions based on your preferences. Rufus is a part of Amazon's ongoing commitment to making festive shopping more intuitive and enjoyable. The store is live now until March 14, 2025.

Cutting-edge Tech

From capturing vibrant Holi moments to ensuring smooth performance with smartphones that bring cutting-edge technology, long-lasting battery life, and performance:

· Redmi A4: Features a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor, 50MP dual-camera, and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance

· Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition: Features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, and 50MP triple-camera

· iQOO Z9s 5G: Runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 5500mAh battery for all-day use

· iPhone 15: Equipped with the A16 Bionic chip, Super Retina XDR display, and 48MP dual-camera system. Long battery life, ideal for capturing Holi moments

· OnePlus 13: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 50MP triple-camera, 100W SUPERVOOC charging

Alexa, play ‘Rang Barse’

Upgrade your celebrations with seamless streaming, immersive sound, and smart controls—perfect for setting the festive mood at home:

· All-New Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: Add a splash of entertainment to your Holi with the All-new Fire TV Stick HD and enjoy full HD streaming across popular apps (subscription fees may apply). With the Alexa voice remote, you can use voice to search/launch content or even control compatible smart home appliances (to be purchased separately) for the perfect festival setup.

· Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Bring colour to your Holi celebrations with 4K entertainment! Experience ultra-cinematic 4K streaming with Fire TV Stick 4K and access thousands of movies and TV episodes available across popular streaming apps (subscription fees may apply)—a great pick to enjoy a colourful movie marathon with family and friends.

· Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) smart speaker with 8" HD screen: This smart speaker with an 8” display can make for a great addition to your Holi party! Set the perfect vibe with Echo Show 8’s room-filling stereo sound, and make simple hands-free requests to Alexa. Take Alexa’s help to stay on top of your party prep with recipe ideas, smart home controls (requires compatible smart appliances), reminders, to-do lists, and more!

· Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth: Echo Pop is just the smart and stylish companion you need this Holi. Get into the festive mood by asking Alexa to play your favourite Holi music or controlling the colours of your Alexa-compatible smart lights (to be purchased separately).

Home & Kitchen

Make Holi celebrations effortless with smart kitchen tools and cleaning solutions:

· Bajaj GX1 Ninja Series 500W Mixer Grinder: Whip up festive treat companion like chutneys and sweets with ease

· Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping: Enjoy smart voice-controlled cleaning that swiftly wipes away colors and spill.

Enjoy extra savings and seamless convenience with Amazon Pay! Prime members get 5% back, while non-Prime members receive 3% back on all Amazon.in purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card. Plus, unlock instant credit of up to ₹60,000 and flexible EMI options via Amazon Pay Later. Earn even more rewards when you shop using Amazon Pay UPI.