Buy iPhone 11 for Rs 34900! Know how to get this deal

iPhone 11 offers another great deal! After being around for three years, the iPhone 11 is still a good deal for those looking to get into the iPhone world. A great screen, commendable battery life, the latest iOS versions, and a pair of capable cameras make this iPhone 11 a good choice for those who want to ditch their old iPhone 6s/7/8 without burning a hole in their pocket. However, the iPhone 11 hasn't seen any big deals lately; up to now.

With Flipkart and Amazon busy offering deals on the new iPhone 12 and the latest iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 11 is getting some love from IndiaiStore. The iPhone 11 continues to sell at a standard price of Rs. 49900 on Apple Online Store, Flipkart and Amazon. However, at IndiaiStore network stores, you can get it for as little as Rs. 34,900.

iPhone 11 for Rs. 34,900: How to get the deal

At any of the IndiaiStore offline stores, you can find the iPhone 11 priced at Rs. 49,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage. If you make the transaction through HDFC Bank card and EMI method, you can get a refund of Rs. 4,000, that brings down the price to Rs. 45,900.

However, there is a trade-in bonus available for your older iPhone models that can earn you more. For example, you can get up to Rs. 11,000 for an iPhone 7 128GB in good condition. This will bring down the price to Rs. 34,900.

Obviously, it depends on the condition of your device as well as the chosen model. There are chances that an old iPhone 8 and iPhone XR could bring you even more. That said, those willing to upgrade from an iPhone XR should upgrade to an iPhone 13, given that the iPhone 11 is very similar to the XR, and the iPhone 12 is no longer cutting edge.

Remember that, presently the iPhone 11 is the most affordable full-size iPhone after the 2022 iPhone SE. We expect Apple to announce a new iPhone SE later this year. It is expected to be called iPhone SE+ 5G, it will have the same design and basic features, but it will be upgraded to a 5G chip. In 2023, Apple is expected to come with a larger 5.7-inch iPhone SE and a whole new set of features.



