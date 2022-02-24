Canon launches new printer in India for Rs 37,995

New Delhi: In a bid to empower home offices and small businesses in the country, Canon on Thursday launched a new ink tank printer in India.

Priced at Rs 37,995, the printer combines low colour printing costs with speed, paper handling, and networking capabilities to give offices and businesses a boost in efficiency and productivity.

"Today we are delighted to further strengthen our business ink-jet product portfolio with the launch of the MAXIFY GX5070 printer, designed to boost productivity for home and small businesses," Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said in a statement.

"The MAXIFY GX5070 is built especially for our partners in the public and private sectors across healthcare, education, e-commerce, logistics, and retail segments to enable easier and more efficient operations management and safeguard our customers against any type of data breach and loss," Yamazaki added.

The large ink tanks and high-volume ink bottles keep business printing cost low. A full set of ink delivers up to 14,000 prints in color or 6,000 prints in greyscale from a black ink bottle.

For businesses that need to print more without sacrificing print quality, the economy mode helps save even more with 21,000 and 9,000 prints in color and greyscale, respectively, the company said.