CERT-In Warns Android Users: Update your Devices Now to Avoid Hacking

The CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team) of the Indian government continuously warns Indian citizens about various vulnerabilities in tech products, including smartphones, laptops and more. Recently, the government agency warned Android users about the high severity of vulnerabilities found in Android versions 12, 12L, 13, 14, and even the latest Android 15. And advises users using these versions to update their devices as soon as possible.

Why are these Android vulnerabilities dangerous?

As per the CERT-In, these vulnerabilities have been identified in Android devices and can be exploited by attackers to access sensitive information, gain privileges and execute arbitrary code. This can lead to various hacker attacks on your device. What is particularly worrying is that these vulnerabilities are not limited to specific smartphone manufacturers. Instead, they affect all OEMs and all Android users using Android 12, 12L, 13, 14, and 15. The official Android security bulletin for November 2024 contains information about the vulnerability that CERT-In is warning you about. You can check the details here.

What should you do to stay safe?

The primary line of defence is to update your device to the latest available software version. If you are still using an older version of Android, installing the latest security update is recommended. However, if the manufacturer no longer supports your device and you use outdated Android versions, you remain vulnerable to these attacks. If you are concerned about your privacy and security, upgrade to a newer device with access to the software versions that address these vulnerabilities.

Additionally, to always stay protected, get used to updating your devices to the latest software versions whenever they are released. This will minimize your risk in the long run and avoid unnecessary stress.