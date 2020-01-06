CES 2020 Latest Updates: Check the Next-Generation Devices From Asus, Samsung, and Dell

CES is the world's largest consumer electronics show in the world. Thousands of tech journalists, industry insiders and analysts run down to Las Vegas to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), every year, in January. This year as also the Vegas tech show will also see participation from big and small startups, not only the most influential tech companies in the world.

Apple is returning to CES after a break of 28 years which makes CES 2020 more special. Apple's senior director of privacy, Jane Horvath, will be attending a "Chief Privacy Roundtable" alongside privacy executives from Facebook, Procter & Gamble and FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter.

OnePlus is new to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, which will showcase its first-ever concept smartphone on January 7. The phone makes use of an exclusive glass technology to hide camera lenses when users are not using the camera. Besides OnePlus, Samsung's Star Group will be showing its mysterious "artificial human" project called Neon.

Samsung's bezel-less 8K TV is incredible





Samsung is displaying an 8K TV with almost no bezels. This model brings an infinity screen with nearly a 'bezel-less' design. Samsung claims the QLED TV uses on-device, AI-powered upscaling for making content appear close to 8K resolution and flaunts fascinating design. Other details like specs, price and availability will be announced during its CES 2020 event.



Asus first monitor comes with a 360Hz refresh rate





At the ongoing CES 2020, Asus has launched the world's first monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. This is the fastest gaming monitor, making it perfect for eSports and competitive gaming. Asus claims its new high-performance 360Hz eSports display is 50 per cent faster than current generation 240Hz monitors. Nvidia's G-sync technology makes this monitor special. This gaming monitor will hit the market sometime later this year.



Dell's new XPS 13 brings a bezel-less display





At CES 2020, Dell has launched an updated version of its popular XPS 13 laptop. The highlight of the new XPS 13 is its display, which is entirely bezel-less. This product of Dell is flaunting a 720p HD web camera. The XPS 13 is powered by Intel's Ice Lake CPUs, more than having a display with almost no bezels. The new CPUs promise excellent performance and excellent battery life that can last up to 19 hours on a single charge. The new XPS 13 will go on sale from January 7 in the US at an initial price of $1000.



Samsung's Sero - "Designed for the mobile generation"





Samsung has launched a diverse TV which is 43-inch. This 4K TV can easily switch from the landscape model to a portrait mode orientation, which will be perfect for TikTok and Instagram videos. Sero is described as a TV "designed for the mobile generation." Samsung did not reveal any information on the price and availability. But it will be available outside of Korea.

