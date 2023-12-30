CES 2024- Expect AI-focused Announcements from Samsung, LG, and Nvidia

CES 2024 is poised to be a hub of AI-focused announcements, building on the momentum of the AI arms race witnessed in 2023, where industry giants like Microsoft, Google, and Meta unveiled their chatbots and AI tools. The upcoming event, scheduled to kick off on January 9 in Las Vegas, is anticipated to showcase a myriad of AI innovations from various companies. Samsung, LG, and Nvidia are among the prominent players expected to make significant AI-related announcements.

Samsung's Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub

Samsung, set to unveil its Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, integrates AI capabilities to revolutionize the kitchen experience. Equipped with AI-powered cameras inside, the refrigerator can analyze available ingredients and recommend personalized recipes based on the user's inventory. This innovative feature identifies up to 33 different fresh food items, drawing insights from a vast training dataset of approximately one million food photographs. Additionally, it monitors the water filter status, providing timely alerts for replacements.

LG's AI Innovations

LG is gearing up to showcase its Smart Home AI, featuring a two-legged robot that serves as an interactive assistant. Capable of conversing with users, this robot manages various smart home appliances and IoT devices while monitoring environmental factors like real-time temperature and air quality. Positioned as a multifunctional robot pet, it not only controls the smart home but also doubles as a security guard.

Furthermore, LG might unveil a 98-inch QNED TV with AI enhancements, utilizing an A8 AI processor. This technology enables the TV to deep-learn faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, enriching texture and finer details. LG promises precise HDR optimization for a three-dimensional picture quality enhancement.

Nvidia's AI Innovations

Nvidia, a major player in the AI landscape, is set to introduce generative AI at CES 2024. While specific details remain undisclosed, there are speculations that it could mark the debut of Nvidia's first AI chatbot. Additionally, Nvidia plans to host sessions focusing on AI in gaming, robotics, and AI-powered enterprise tools, further contributing to the AI discourse at the event.

Other Probable AI Announcements

Beyond the confirmed announcements, CES 2024 is expected to feature a diverse array of AI tools and features across consumer technologies. Reports suggest the unveiling of AI-powered health monitoring wearables, AI-assisted robots for medical procedures, advancements in self-driving cars, and discussions on ethical AI use, data privacy, job displacement, and more. The event is poised to be a comprehensive exploration of AI's transformative potential across industries.

As CES 2024 unfolds, attendees and tech enthusiasts can anticipate groundbreaking AI revelations that are set to shape the technological landscape in the coming years.