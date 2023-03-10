ChatGPT 4, arriving next week, to boost AI video assistant

After all the rumours, it looks like the successor to GPT-3, the language module that powers the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, is arriving next week. As reported by German news site Heise, Microsoft Germany CTO Andreas Braun said that GPT-4 language module would be unveiled next week. The new language model will bring "multimodal models" to offer completely different possibilities, such as videos, Bruan said, as quoted by the publication. Braun reportedly praised Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT as a "game changer" as they allow devices to understand "natural language" and deliver conversational responses. Once GPT-4 is introduced, it could be used to improve ChatGPT and Microsoft services that make use of Bing AI.



Microsoft's global team has to confirm the GPT-4 filing next week. However, the company is scheduled to have a virtual discussion on the "Future of Work Reinventing Productivity with AI" with CEO Satya Nadella on March 16.

The report notes that Microsoft Germany CTO Braun revealed the development of GPT-4 at an event covering "AI in focus" on March 9. The event was attended by the CEO of Microsoft Germany, Marianne Janik, who spoke about the disruption through AI in companies. Other participants included Clemens Sieber (Senior AI Specialist) and Holger Kenn (Lead AI Technologist for Business Development and Emerging Technologies), who discussed the use cases for GPT-4. The report also suggests that "multimodal AI," like GPT-4, can go beyond translating text to images and create music and videos with simple inputs

Microsoft Senior AI Specialist Clemens Siebler also illustrated some use cases, such as AI-enhanced voice-to-text phone calls. Some AI platforms, like Otter.ai, already convert speech to text, while live captions are available in some video conferencing apps. GPT-4 can take these technologies to the next level.

However, there is a concern in the industry that sophisticated technologies such as ChatGPT powered by GPT 3 or Bing AI powered by GPT 3.5 could pose a threat to the future of jobs. The report indicates that Microsoft Germany CEO Marianne Janik addressed these concerns, saying: "This is not about replacing jobs, but about performing repetitive tasks in a different way than earlier. Janik also spoke about the work culture Germany and said the country has "a lot of legacy" in its companies.

It is possible that Microsoft will use the GPT-4 language module for its services, although the initial release may be limited to the German market. More details to follow, especially in the discussion "The Future of Work Reimagining Productivity with AI" by Satya Nadella on March 16 at 8:30 p.m.