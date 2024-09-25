ChatGPT Becomes More Human-Like with 5 New Voices, Accents, and Personalized Features

OpenAI has just released a significant update to its ChatGPT, making the AI even more human-like in its interactions. The new update, called Advanced Voice, introduces five new voices, enhanced accents, and personalized responses. These features are available exclusively for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, gradually rolling out throughout the week.



Five New Voices and Improved Accents

The latest Advanced Voice update adds five new voices—Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale—bringing the total number of available voices to nine. Each voice offers distinct emotional tones, with Maple being cheerful and Spruce providing a calming effect. This expansion allows users to choose a voice that best suits their preferences or needs, creating a more customized experience.

The update also improves accents in select foreign languages, enhancing the AI's ability to sound natural in different linguistic contexts. Whether you prefer a fun, energetic voice or a soothing, calm tone, ChatGPT now offers a more diverse range of voice options to enrich conversations.

Personalized Features and Custom Instructions

In addition to new voices, ChatGPT now remembers key personal details such as your name and location. By updating custom instructions in the app’s settings, you can share where you live, and ChatGPT will use this information to provide more personalized responses. For instance, if you ask about weekend activities, the AI can suggest options based on your local area, making interactions more relevant and practical.

Furthermore, ChatGPT can now apologize in over 50 languages, providing a smoother and more refined conversational experience. Enhanced speed and fluidity of conversations add to this, making interactions feel more natural than ever.

Availability Restrictions

While this exciting update is rolling out to users in most countries, those in the EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein won’t have access to the new voices or features just yet.