ChatGPT Outage Disrupts India Users Amid Global Downage

OpenAI’s ChatGPT faced a major outage on June 10, 2025, disrupting access for users across India and beyond. Downdetector showed a sharp spike in error reports starting just before 3 PM IST, with peak complaints surpassing 1,100. Approximately 93% noted trouble with the chatbot itself, 7% cited issues with the mobile app, and around 1% reported log-in problems.





OpenAI confirmed the disruption on its status page, acknowledging “elevated error rates and latency” across ChatGPT, Sora, and its APIs. They stated they are “continuing to investigate”. The root cause remains unknown, but users reported lost sessions, auto logouts, and unresponsive prompts. Services have begun stabilizing, though full resolution is still pending.