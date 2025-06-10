  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

ChatGPT Outage Disrupts India Users Amid Global Downage

ChatGPT Outage Disrupts India Users Amid Global Downage
x
Highlights

On June 10, platforms worldwide, including India, reported failed ChatGPT access and network errors during a major global outage.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT faced a major outage on June 10, 2025, disrupting access for users across India and beyond. Downdetector showed a sharp spike in error reports starting just before 3 PM IST, with peak complaints surpassing 1,100. Approximately 93% noted trouble with the chatbot itself, 7% cited issues with the mobile app, and around 1% reported log-in problems.


ChatGPT Outages reported in the last 24 hours

Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), lit up with screenshots of blank chats, error notifications, and loading failures. One user quipped,



Another wrote:



A third user, Gergely Orosz, from the Netherlands, writes @Pragmatic_Eng, the #1 technology newsletter on Substack. He is also the Author of The Software Engineer's Guidebook.



OpenAI confirmed the disruption on its status page, acknowledging “elevated error rates and latency” across ChatGPT, Sora, and its APIs. They stated they are “continuing to investigate”. The root cause remains unknown, but users reported lost sessions, auto logouts, and unresponsive prompts. Services have begun stabilizing, though full resolution is still pending.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick