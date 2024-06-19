CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2 Set for July 8 Launch

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, has officially announced the much-anticipated launch date for its latest products: the CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2. These highly awaited devices will be unveiled on July 8, 2024, at 2:30 PM IST. This announcement was made via an X post, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts and prospective buyers.

What's Coming with CMF New Launches

Numerous leaks and rumours have been building significant anticipation for the CMF Phone 1. Now, the wait is almost over, as it will be launched alongside two additional products, the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2. This trio of devices will debut during Nothing's upcoming Community Update, hinting at more strategic revelations and future plans.

CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications

Rumours suggest that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and come with storage options of 128GB and 256GB, utilizing UFS 2.2 technology for faster performance. The phone might boast a dual 50MP rear camera setup and a 50MP front camera, perfect for high-quality selfies. Additionally, it's anticipated to include a robust 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The expected pricing for the CMF Phone 1 is around Rs. 19,999, although this is based on leaks and could change at the official launch. As always, it's wise to take these preliminary specs with a grain of salt until the official reveal.

CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2: What to Expect

Details about the CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 are still under wraps, but their launch alongside the Phone 1 suggests that CMF aims to offer a comprehensive ecosystem of connected devices. The Buds Pro 2 will likely feature advanced audio technology and enhanced connectivity, while the Watch Pro 2 may build on its predecessor's smart features and fitness-tracking capabilities.

As the launch date approaches, excitement is building for what CMF has in store. The launch on July 8 promises to showcase some cutting-edge technology and set new benchmarks in the smartphone and wearable market. Watch for official announcements and updates to get the full scoop on these upcoming devices.



