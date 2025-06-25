Live
- FICCI to Organise Interactive Session and B2B Meetings in Hyderabad on Expanding Business Globally through UAE
- India Witnesses Surge in Wealth Growth, Outpaces APAC; Eyes 55% Rise in Millionaires by 2029: BCG Report
- ManageEngine Launches MSP Central: A Platform Built for Strengthening Modern MSP Infrastructure
- Hyundai Motor India Limited announces Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp
- 21-month Emergency unleashed era of anarchism in India: Tripura CM Manik Saha
- Swiggy Food on Train Emerges as the Go-To Travel Companion for Students This Summer
- IT Services Titan Phaneesh Murthy Bets on a New Horse, Joins AI Challenger Covasant to Build the AI-Services Future
- Hindalco to acquire US-based AluChem Companies, Inc. for $125mn, expands global play in high-tech alumina
- QualiZeal Distributes Back to Classroom Kits to Underserved Students in Hyderabad, Reinforces CSR Commitment
- Sri Lanka Convention Bureau to Host MICE Roadshows in Hyderabad and Bangalore
Consent-Based Data Sharing Platform Equal Named to WEF’s 2025 Technology Pioneers List
Highlights
- GVK Keshav Reddy founded startup named in global list of 100 innovators from thousands of applicants globally; among 10 selected from India
- Joins an elite league of past WEF Pioneer alumni, including Google, Spotify and Airbnb
Equal, one of India’s leading secure data sharing platforms, has been named by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its 2025 list of Technology Pioneers, a global cohort of 100 companies driving transformation across industries.
Founded in 2022 by Keshav Reddy and Rajeev Ranjan, Equal is one of just 100 companies worldwide and 10 from India selected by WEF from thousands of applicants. Equal joins an elite league of past WEF Pioneer alumni, including Google, Spotify and Airbnb.
The company provides infrastructure for KYC, fraud prevention, and financial data sharing across sectors such as lending, insurance, and employment. Equal holds a strategic stake in OneMoney, India’s largest RBI-licensed Account Aggregator.
Equal processed over 101 million transactions in March 2025 and is currently operating at an annual run rate of over 1 billion transactions, up from 75,000 in FY2024. It serves 250+ clients including some of India’s largest financial institutions, connects with 50+ ID repositories, and operates with a 97% KYC success rate.
“We are honoured to be recognised by the World Economic Forum,” said Keshav Reddy, Founder, Equal. “This acknowledgment reinforces our belief that consent-based, secure data sharing is foundational to India’s digital future. Over the last year, we’ve seen how access to verified data can meaningfully transform lives, from helping a gig worker get credit for the first time to enabling faster health insurance claims for families in need. As we look ahead, we’re focused on building robust, AI-led infrastructure that makes personal data truly work for every Indian, responsibly, transparently, and at scale.”
The company is backed by Prosus Ventures, DST Global, Blume Ventures, and Indian entrepreneurs including Nikhil Kamath, Binny Bansal, Kunal Shah, and Karan Adani. Its Advisory Board is chaired by Justice B.N. Srikrishna, former Supreme Court Judge and author of India’s data protection framework.
India has made a strong showing this year, with 10 startups making it to the WEF list, a testament to the country’s growing influence in the global innovation landscape. Apart from Equal, other Indian startups featured in the 2025 cohort include Agnikul Cosmos, CynLr, Dezy, Digantara, Exponent Energy, Freight Tiger, GalaxEye, SolarSquare, and The ePlane Co.
As a WEF Technology Pioneer, Equal and its peers will contribute to global discussions on digital trust, data privacy, and financial inclusion. The company has been invited to the WEF’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China (June 24–26, 2025).
Next Story