Covid-19: How To Contact Doctors For General Health Issues In This Lock Down Period?

Guys… The whole world is worrying about the Coronavirus and its dangerous contagious symptoms. Many countries have locked their people at home and are struggling hard to protect their citizens from this deadly disease.

The whole world is worrying about Corona but what about the general health emergencies??? As the cities and villages are locked even hospitals are filled with Corona patients how to treat the general illness???

We Hans India have come up with a simple solution… Yes! You just need to download the 'Doc Online' application in your smartphones.

♦ Through this app one can directly contact the best doctors through chat or video calls. One can explain them about the symptoms and get the medicines suggested by them by ordering online. If you feel you need to get on a video call, then you can happily contact them and explain them your sufferings.

♦ All the doctors who are listed in this app are referred by the Medical Council Of India. You need to first register and then log into the app and then you need to book a consultation.

♦ Finally, you can have a chat the with doctor and even have a call for explaining your issue.

♦ Don't worry about the security issues… All your illness information and personal data are safe on this app.

So guys, stop worrying about small health issues and stay at home safely by maintaining self-hygiene.