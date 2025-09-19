Croma announces iPhone 17 offers across stores, TRiBE by Croma, Croma.com and Tata Neu

Croma, India’s leading omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, today announced a special line-up of customer offers on the new iPhone 17 range across Croma stores, TRiBE by Croma outlets, Croma.com and the Tata Neu app. The launch campaign opens with a sale window from 19–27 September, followed by extended offers through 26 October, with select benefits continuing thereafter.

Customers can explore and purchase iPhone 17 from a nationwide network of 560+ stores of Croma and TRiBE by Croma - Croma’s dedicated Apple-authorised reseller, across 206 cities, as well as via Croma.com and Tata Neu, for a seamless, omnichannel experience. TRiBE by Croma offers a premium Apple shopping experience with trained specialists and the full Apple portfolio, ensuring expert assistance from selection to setup.

From 19–27 September, customers can get up to ₹12,000 exchange bonus, earn up to 10% NeuCoins* with Tata Neu HDFC Card, and avail no-cost EMI options* on eligible iPhone 17 purchases made at Croma and TRiBE stores and online on Croma.com and Tata Neu. As a special offer, applicable only during this launch sale window, customers can get up to 20% off on select Apple accessories, ideal for completing the iPhone setup with cases, chargers and audio gear.

Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson at Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “Each year customers look to Croma for the most dependable iPhone buying experience with great value on exchange, transparent finance options, assured accessories and expert guidance. With our special iPhone 17 offers, we have simplified the upgrade journey across every channel spanning our Croma stores,

TRiBE by Croma, Croma.com and Tata Neu, so customers can pick the iPhone they love and unlock meaningful savings and rewards.”

Disclaimer: Offers are time-bound and subject to eligibility, partner bank/card, product availability, device valuation for exchange, and city/channel. NeuCoin issuance/redemption is governed by Tata Neu’s program rules. Finance offers (including no-cost EMI) are subject to bank T&Cs and may vary by tenure and model. Please check in-store or on Croma.com for the latest details.