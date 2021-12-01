December 1 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 1, 2021. Let's begin...

Google will NOT save your card details from 2022; Find details

In accordance with new RBI regulations and guidelines, Google will no longer save payment card details. Now, consumers will have entered all the card details manually each time they make a transaction. Elon Musk Mocks Apple Cloth while Promoting Cyberwhistle "Don't waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!" Tesla CEO Elon Musk said. Musk's marketing stunt appears to have worked with the Cyberwhistle sale that sold out on the website hours after the tesla CEO promoted it. XGIMI Brings Halo+, Their Next-Generation Projector to India.

Award-winning international company XGIMI is all set to make a big splash in the Indian market with the launch of its incandescent, top-of-the-line Halo+, the quintessential 'Let's go places' projector. The 'brightest portable projector is available at Rs. 99,999 on a special introductory price.

Twitch to Detect People Evading Bans with Machine Learning Twitch is advancing its efforts to reduce bullying with a new tool that makes use of machine learning to detect people who might be trying to evade bans. Suspicious user detection will be enabled by default.

Edge Users Unhappy With Microsoft's Built-In"Buy Now, Pay Later" Tool

Microsoft is adding a "buy now, pay later" extension for Edge that prompts users to use the Zip (formerly QuadPay) short-term financing service when making a purchase in the browser.

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 1! Here toPower 2022 Android Flagships

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm is the flagship mobile chip for high-end smartphones, promising notable performance gains over the Snapdragon 888. Find all the details here.

Twitter Bans Posting of Private Photos and Videos Without Consent

Twitter, led by Parag Agrawal, has announced that it is banning sharing personal photos and videos on its platform without consent. However, it is unclear whether the crackdown will be effective immediately.



