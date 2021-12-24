December 24 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 24, 2021. Let's begin...

How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate by Name

To download the vaccine certificate by name, we have shared the detailed guide, here you will get all the information on how to download the vaccine certificate by name.

Apple Days: Vijay Sales offers the best deals on Apple products from 24th December

As we bid adieu to 2021, India's leading electronics retail store chain Vijay Sales brings in yet another reason to cheer by announcing its 1st Anniversary of the Apple Days Campaign from December 24 to 31.

Samsung Launches its First HDR10 + Gaming Displays

Samsung announced its first displays that will support the HDR10 + Gaming standard, an expanded version of HDR10 focused on games that can also be calibrated automatically. Big-name titles have yet to announce support for the standard, but Nvidia is on board.

TikTok-rival Chingari app crosses 107mn downloads on Play Store

The short video app Chingari, one of the few TikTok rivals, on Friday announced that it has crossed 107 million downloads on Google Playstore. The company earlier revealed that the app witnessed around 100,000 downloads per hour at one point.

Indian Army launches safe WhatsApp-like app called ASIGMA

The Indian Army has announced the launch of an internal messaging application called ASIGMA (Army Secure Indigenous Messaging Application), which is considered the "new generation, state of the art, web-based application." IMPACT by Honeywell introduces a 4-inch Desktop Printer for light-duty labelling application

"Make in India" offering gives quiet, reliable operation and an intuitive design make the Impact by Honeywell desktop printer the right fit for light-duty labelling applications in a variety of industries.

TCL Announces 'Santastic Days' this Christmas on Mini LED, 4K, QLED TVs and More

To add more joy to your holiday season and to help you take your home entertainment to the next level TCL has come up with exciting offers and discounts on a wide range of the latest televisions. The TVs feature cutting-edge technology such as quantum dot display, micro dimming, 4K upscaling, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby ATMOS, and more.



