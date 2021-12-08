December 8 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 8, 2021. Let's begin...

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: iPhone 12 mini price dropped to less than ₹ 30,000

During the latest Flipkart sale, the price of the iPhone 12 mini dropped to less than ₹ 30,000. In particular, a striking deal is the iPhone 12 mini price cut during the Flipkart sale. Find out how to get it here.

5G Launch Should Be India's National Priority - Mukesh Ambani At IMC 2021

"India must complete the migration from 2G to 4G to 5G at the earliest. To keep millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid confined to 2G is to deprive them of the benefits of the digital revolution," said Ambani.

Beware! Don't respond to family or friends in need on WhatsApp

WhatsApp warns its users to beware of the scam of needy friends that persecutes innocent people. This time, the scammers pose as the son or daughter in need of money.

Microsoft Releases Dark Mode Notepad for Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft is testing a redesign of its esteemed Notepad app, adding some welcome modern features like a dark mode, a better search / search and replace interface, better undo, and more.

Gmail Scam Alert! How to identify fake emails?

Cybercriminals send fraudulent Gmail emails to users to steal money using phishing attacks. Check how to identify fake emails.

The new CEO of Twitter wants the company to move much faster

Parag Agrawal the new CEO of Twitter, in his first public interview, said that he is focused on "improving our execution".

Amazon Cloud Outage Affects Major Websites and Streaming Apps

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services on Tuesday, temporarily removing streaming platforms Netflix and Disney +, Robinhood, a wide range of apps, and Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce website as consumers shopped before Christmas.