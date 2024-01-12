Dismissed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal starts an AI Startup; Details

Twitter (now known as X) has been on a whirlwind journey in the last couple of years. Back in 2021, then-CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down and was replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal.



However, his tenure was short-lived as billionaire Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform just a year later, sparking a mass exodus of employees from the company. Since then, the myriad of changes has included new features and a complete rebranding to X. Meanwhile, not much was known about ousted CEO Parag Agrawal's fate. But that's not the case anymore, as Agrawal is back with an artificial intelligence (AI) startup that has already raised $30 million in funding and is led by Khosla Ventures.

Parag was responsible for running Twitter's Bluesky project, which aimed to create an open and decentralized standard for a social network protocol that led to some far-reaching changes being proposed. Since then, Agrawal has been hard at work creating an AI startup that aims to develop specialized software for developers of Large Language Models (LLMs), The Information reported, citing two people familiar with the deal.

While the AI startup's name wasn't revealed, it was made known that entrepreneur Vinod Khosla-led Khosla Ventures led its funding, a company that was previously an early backer of Sam Altman's OpenAI. Other ventures that invested in Parag Agrawal's AI startup are Index Ventures and First Round Capital. All in all, the AI startup has raised $30 million in funding.